Obituary: Prudie Downs, 61, Balltown

Prudie Downs, 61, of Balltown, died Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at her home. She was born on August 18, 1962, in Marion County. She loved Air Supply concerts, and her dog Rusty.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Downs; her father, Mooder Alvey; one sister, Mary Miles; one brother, Bill Alvey; her maternal grandparents, Willie and Anna Rose Morris; and her paternal grandparents, James Patrick and Mary Prudie Alvey.

She is survived by her two sons, Brandon Downs and Zacary Downs, both of Balltown; her mother, Martha Morris of New Hope; one sister, Cathy (Steve) Mudd of St. Francis; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2024, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2024, and 8-9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Saturday morning prayer service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

