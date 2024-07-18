Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Jacob Alexander Wickstrom, 34, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); failure to comply with sex offender registration; unlawful access to a computer, second-degree. Bond total is $10,500 cash. Booked at 12 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Steven Ray Breeden Jr., 45, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Aaron Jemel Lee, 34, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Eugene Jewell, 37, Taylorsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Wayne Etheridge, 24, Bardstown, order of appearance; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (3 counts); contempt of court; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $12,489 cash. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Beth Nicole Long, 45, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Thomas Williams, 64, Boston, sexual abuse, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer June Rowlett, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $1,397 cash. Booked at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-