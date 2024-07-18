Obituary: James Robert ‘Sonny’ Greene Sr., 80, Bardstown

James Robert “Sonny” Greene Sr., 80, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Sanders Ridge in Mount Washington.

He was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Washington County to the late Edgar and Dolly Bradley Young Greene.

He was the owner of James Greene Trucking. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan, loved to fish and loved watching the Game Show Network.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Irma Jean Richardson Greene; two sisters, Mary Ann Greene Votaw amd Janelle Greene Selby; and an infant brother, Troy Gene Greene.

He is survived by two daughters, Shonnie Greene of Springfield and Sharon Beth (Jason) Kirtley of Austin, Texas; one son, James Robert (Leslie) Greene Jr. of Louisville; one stepdaughter, Stacey (Troy) Conder of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Amanda Greene, Austin Greene, Jared Greene, Houston Yates, Erin Hite, Eli Hite, and Parker Greene; two stepgrandchildren, Josh (Millicent) Conder and Chance (Shelby) Conder; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Smith and Bro. Josh Conder officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2024,

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-