Judge Simms delays ruling on motions filed by defendants in Crystal Rogers case

Thursday, July 17, 2024 — One of the defendants charged in the murder of Crystal Rogers appeared in Nelson Circuit Court briefly Thursday afternoon.

JOSEPH LAWSON

Joseph Lawson is facing charges that include complicity to murder and tampering with evidence in the disappearance and presumed murder of Crystal rogers.

Nelson Circuit Judge Charles Simms III was to hear Joseph Lawson’s motion to separate his trial from that of co-defendants Brooks Houck and his father, Steve Lawson.

The attorneys agreed to delay hearing the motion to separate Joseph Lawson’s trial from his co-defendants until Aug. 8, 2024.

On that date, Joseph Lawson’s father, Steve Lawson will advise the court of his decision of whether to allow or disallow his statements to investigators that were made while they were offering him an immunity agreement.

According to Kentucky Rules of Evidence, statements made by a defendant during discussions regarding immunity or other plea agreement are only admissible in court if the defendant allows them to be used in court.

Simms said that Steve Lawson will enter his decision at the Aug. 8 hearing. That decision is likely to impact the other co-defendants’ arguments for separate trials.

The hearing lasted about 5 minutes, with Lawson appearing via Zoom from the Grayson County Detention Center.

Simms has yet to rule on a motion for a change of venue for the trial, which is anticipated to take place next year. The prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed on a new venue at the Christian County justice center in Hopkinsville.

