WOKH 102.7 FM to carry all Bethlehem Eagles football games this season

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REORT

Thursday, July 17, 2024 — The Bardstown Radio Team, owner and operator of WOKH FM, announced this week that in cooperation with Bethlehem High School athletics and Bethlehem High School alumni, that all of the Bethlehem High School Eagle football games will be broadcast on WOKH FM, 102.7, The Rocket, this season.

Veteran sports broadcaster Darren Geoge will be host of not just the play-by-play, but of other Bethlehem Eagles sports programming, including a weekly coaches’ show and a School Spotlight program during the season.

The Bethlehem Eagle’s football season kicks off Aug. 23, 2024 with a long road trip face-off against the Marshall County High School Marshalls.

WBRT’s high school sports coverage will continue to feature the Game of the Week from Bardstown High School, Nelson County High School and Thomas Nelson High School with WBRT’s own Jamie Murphy anchoring that coverage.

Listen to WOKH FM 97.1 and WBRT 1320 AM / 97.1 FM for broadcasting the best in local sports coverage this football season.

-30-