Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 18, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Thursday, July 18, 2024

Roger Dale Pendleton, 52, Liberty, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:04 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rufus Eugene Harper, 35, Sonora, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:08 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Eugene Bryan, 60, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-