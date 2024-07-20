Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, July 19, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Friday, July 19, 2024

Ivan Baldermira-Lopez, 48, Louisville, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 2:25 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Breanna Louise Peak, 25, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; disorderly conduct, second-degree; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer. No bond. Booked at 8:32 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Caro Clark, 57, Loretto, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 5:33 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-