Obituary: Therese Martin Thompson Lawson, 89, Bardstown

Therese Martin Thompson Lawson, 89, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 17, 2024, surround by her loved ones. She was born Feb. 9, 1935, in New Haven.

Family would like to thank everyone for sharing in her care, and a special thanks to Joann Hutchins and Rose Perkins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Lawson; her parents, Joseph Lawrence and Teresa Hagan Thompson; one sister, Pauline Mudd; five brothers, Bernard Thompson, Pat Thompson, Joe Lawrence Thompson, and John E. Thompson (age 4); one niece, Mary Josephine Thompson; and one nephew, John Hannon Thompson.

She is survived by one brother, John E. (Kathy) Thompson of Simpsonville; one sister-in-law, Teresa Thompson of New Haven; and 16 nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is beside her husband at the Abby of Gethsemani at Trappist.

Visitation is 8-10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, at the church.

Pallbearers will be Larry, Steve, Frank, Mike, Paul, and Joseph Thompson, and Robert Mudd.

Family requests memorial contributions go to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Rd, Maple Mount, KY 42356.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

