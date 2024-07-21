Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 20, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Saturday, July 20, 2024

Joseph Lydian, 75, Bardstown, attempted murder; and wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 3:44 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robbie Allen Boblitt, 46, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 9:24 p.m.. Saturdays, July 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-