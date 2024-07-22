Video: Nelson Co. sheriff discusses working with DEA on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, July 21, 2024 — Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa was the studio guest Wednesday, July 17, 2024, on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show.

Pineiroa talked about the success the sheriff’s office has had with one of its members working full time with the DEA in working to slow the flow of illegal drugs into Kentucky. He also discusses the importance that technology — like the Flock camera system — has had on helping solve local crime in Nelson County. Running time: About 46 minurtes.

