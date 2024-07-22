Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 21, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Sunday, July 21, 2024

Ana Liz Martinez Rodriguez, 39, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card; no operator’s license; no seat belts; no registration receipt; careless driving. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:36 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Guy Tonge, 42, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Lee Jent, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); flagrant non-support; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $5,353 cash, $1,000 surety. Booked at 3:01 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Maxwell Ryan, 25, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 12:23 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Lynn Fulkerson, 42, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 1:39 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tammy Jo Ramos, 47, New Haven, knowingly exploit an adult over $300; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 to less than $1,000; theft – receipt of a stolen debit or credit card. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 6:24 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

