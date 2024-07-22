Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responds to early Saturday morning single-vehicle crash

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, July 21, 2024 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the eastbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway at the 32-mile marker for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

When deputies arrived, they found a single vehicle that struck a tree fulling involved in flames. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Murfreesboro, Tenn., was located sitting near the edge of the roadway.

Deputies determined the man was driving his black 2000 Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on the BG when the vehicle went into the median. The driver overcorrected and then traveled across both lanes of traffic. The vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, then rolled over several times, coming to rest against some trees where it began to burn.

The driver was treated at the scene by Nelon County EMS. He was flown by helicopter to University Hospital with severe injuries.

Police said they believe driver fatigue was a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Northeast Nelson Fire Department, which extinguished the fire and set up the landing zone for the medical transport helicopter.

-30-