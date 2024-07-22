Monday, July 22nd, 2024 | Posted by

Bardstown man injured Saturday afternoon in shooting at Boston Road home

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT

Sunday, July 21, 2024 — A Bardstown man was shot and injured Saturday afternoon at a home in the 5000 block of Boston Road.

At 12:35 p.m., Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Boston Road home for a disturbance involving someone who had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they began life-saving measures on Ashe Lydian, 41, of Bardstown, who suffered a gunshot injury.

Lydian was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS before he was transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital where he was transferred to a medical helicopter and flown to University Hospital for additional treatment.

Joseph Lydian Jr., 75, of Bardstown, was arrested by police on charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment, first-degree. He was housed in the Nelson County Correctional Center.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

