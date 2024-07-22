Obituary: Joy A. Smith, 92, Springfield

Joy A. Smith, 92, of Springfield, died Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born June 10, 1932, in Louisville. She was a homemaker, a loving mother and a grandmother. She was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church in Fern Creek. She loved to play the piano.

JOY A. SMITH

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bub and Hazel Hollis; and one brother, Alvin Hollis.

She is survived by one daughter, Gina Nice (Darrel) of Springfield; one son, Hollis Smith of Louisville; and two granddaughters, Lizzie Smith and Katie Smith, both of Louisville.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, at Mill Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, at the chuch.

Burial will be at a later date in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

