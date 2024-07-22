Obituary: Elizabeth Rodgers Hartley, 90

Elizabeth Rodgers Hartley, 90, died Friday, July 19, 2024, at Lifecare Nursing Home. She was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Rochdale, England. She was married to Wilfred Hartley in March 1953, then moved to Long Island, N.Y. in 1958 with her family. They stayed in Long Island until 1978 when they moved to Republic, Mo. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bardstown.

ELIZABETH RODGERS HARTLEY

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Hartley; her parents, Joseph and May Bailey Rodgers; and one sister, Freda Burke.

She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn (Rick) Reda of Long Island and Patricia (Robert) Krausen of Crossville, Tenn.; one son, Bill (Kellie) Hartley of Springfield, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen.

Memorial contributions may go to Lifecare Nursing Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-