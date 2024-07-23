Obituary: Tiffany Brooke Underwood Clifford, 36, Elizabethtown

Tiffany Brooke Underwood Clifford, 36, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, July 19, 2024, in Madisonville.

She was born April 19, 1988, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was a Baptist by faith and a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter. She was a model who loved playing the guitar. She was studying to be a Peer Support Specialist. She embraced life and never met a stranger. She was an avid motorcyclist.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Stewart Underwood; her paternal grandparents, Evelyn Dolores and Russell Boone Underwood; and her maternal grandfather, Jesse Ray Pullen.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Sylas Phoenix Clifford and Lily Reign Juliette Clifford, both of Elizabethtown; the father of her children, James Alexander Clifford; her mother, Leslie Dana Sprout Matyjewicz of Creal; one sister, Jessica Nicole (Seth) Long of Munfordville; her grandmother, Ruth Ann (Tom) Harmon of Texas; a special niece, Delilah Mae Long; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating. Burial is in South Otter Creek Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

