Obituary: Iva Jean Hogan Mackin, 98, Cox’s Creek

Iva Jean Hogan Mackin, 98, of Cox’s Creek, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Bardstown.

She was born Nov. 20, 1925, in Samuels to the late Jesse Dudley and Mary Tutt Hogan. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was a devoted member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, where she was a deacon. She was a former executive secretary with 30 years of history with T.W. Samuels Distillery. She was known for being a hard worker and a great cook. She was on her 23rd time reading through the Bible.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Mackin; one daughter, Ann Ewing; three sisters, Gladys Cotton, Reba Hayden and Virginia Brandenburg; and one grandson, Brian Ewing.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Cecilia (Joseph) Greenwell of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Joey Greenwell, Jeannie Greenwell, Jessica (David) Hicks, and Stephen (Jeanine) Ewing; and six great-grandchildren, Marissa, Gracie, Carson, Tristan, Parker, and Amira.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, with the Rev. Eldon Morgan officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

