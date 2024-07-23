Obituary: Joseph Louis Hinton, 89, formerly of Springfield

Joseph Louis Hinton, 89, of Lexington, formerly of Springfield, died at 10:50 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington.

JOSEPH LOUIS HINTON

He is survived by his lifelong companion of 52 years, Barbara Rosser of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

There is no visitation at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-