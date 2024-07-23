Obituary: Michael ‘Bubbles’ Yates, 56, Bloomfield

Michael “Bubbles” Yates, 56, of Bloomfield, died Monday, July 22, 2024, at his home.

MICHAEL “BUBBLES” YATES

He was a loving uncle and cherished spending holidays with family. He loved the outdoors and hunting, and his favorite place in the world was the holler.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Yates.

He is survived by his mother, Louise Yates; siblings, three sisters, Kathy Langford, Malinda Austin and Bonnie Phelps; one brother, Wesley Yates; four nieces, Kristina Kimbleton, Patricia Marksbury, Amanda Phelps, and Kellie Phelps; one nephew, Kevin Yates; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m,. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

