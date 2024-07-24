Obituary: Richard Russell Curtsinger, 66, Cox’s Creek
Richard Russell Curtsinger, 66, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at his home. He was born Aug. 3, 1957, in Nelson County. He was a farmer. He loved to go fishing and was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He was a member of Little Union Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R. B. and Bessie Curtsinger; and two brothers, Phillip Curtsinger and David Curtsinger.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patty Curtsinger of Cox’s Creek; two daughters, Jennifer (Justin) Raikes of Bardstown and Christy (Chris Smith) Morris of Fredericksburg; one son, Timothy Curtsinger of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Sue Welch, Peggy Clark, and Jean Milburn; two brothers, Roy Curtsinger and Billy Curtsinger; six grandchildren, Tyler Morris, Kaden Smith, Kenton Curtsinger, Jackson Curtsinger, Kash Raikes, and Levi Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to The American Heart and Stroke Association.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
