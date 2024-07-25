Nelson County Jail Logs — July 22-24, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Monday, July 22, 2024

James Patrick Pardieu, 66, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates. Released on recognizance. Booked at 12:12 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

James Mitchell Curtsineer, 55, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:27 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua West Haydon, 34, Clarksville, Ind., tampering with physical evidence; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc; wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 9:46 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, by the Nelson Circuit Judge.

Melissa Darlene Hall, 56, Taylorsville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:59 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

David Eugene Thacker, 55, Louisville, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal mischief, third-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). Bond total is $5,100 cash. Booked at 1:17 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rocky Dale Thornsberry, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $960 cash. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, by the Nelson Circuit Judge.

Amanda Lynn Pedigo, 42, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $878 cash. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Daniel Joseph Fox, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Patricia Ann Perkins, 42, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Elliott Rogers, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Joseph Meyer, 32, Columbia, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; failure to or improper signal. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Edgar Miller, 56, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $834 cash. Booked at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Gerardo Antonio Diaz, 34, Louisville, speeding 12 mph over speed limit; careless driving; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no operators license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoihol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Booked at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Donald Devon Harris, 41, Hopkinsville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine) (3 counts). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Gopi Patel, 24, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-