Obituary: Michael Ray Brooks, 67, Bardstown

Michael Ray Brooks, 67, of Bardstown, died peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at Jewish Heart Hospital in Louisville.

MICHAEL RAY BROOKS

He was born in Cincinnati Aug. 7, 1956, to Jack and Eunice Brooks of Brooksville. After graduating from Bracken County High School in 1974, he attended Georgetown College where he met his wife, Debbie. They were married June 9, 1979, at Bardstown Baptist Church.

Throughout his life, he sought one goal, to live a life that glorifies his Savior, Jesus Christ. They served together in Gaza with the International Mission Board from 1983-1985. Upon returning to the US, they settled in Bardstown where he worked as a financial advisor. He was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, on the Missions Committee, in children and youth ministries, and in many other capacities. Evidence of his love for Christ was seen in the sacrificial giving of his time, kindness, and charity, all of which gave him great joy. When he wasn’t in his office at Mike Brooks and Associates, he could be found spending time with Debbie, fellowshipping with his church, traveling on mission trips, and playing golf with his sons and friends.

“For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”

Philippians 1:21

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Eunice Brooks; and his father-in-law, Edgar Drake.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Brooks; three sons, Austin Brooks (Emily) of Tupelo, Miss., Allen Brooks of Bardstown and Clayton Brooks (Christan) of North Africa; three sisters, Raye Jean Hopper (Clarke) of Cocoa Beach, Fla., Kim Figgins (Randy) of Brooksville and Jo Jett (Greg) of Maysville; one brother, John Brooks (Melissa) of Maysville; four grandchildren, Lydia Grace, Landon, Winnie, and Drake; his mother-in-law, Virginia Drake of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2024, at Parkway Baptist Church with Dr. James Carroll officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2024 and 9-11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2024, at the church.

Memorial donations may go to Parkway Baptist Church in memory of Mike Brooks.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

