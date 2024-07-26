Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 24, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 24, 2024

Tyler Andrew Noffsinger, 29, Greenville, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; operating on a suspended license; improper registration plate; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 8:26 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Brittany Nicole Carroll, 30, Independence, contempt of court. Bond is $400 cash. Booked at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Darlene Emily Davis, 36, Elizabethtown, unlawful access to a computer, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024.

James Marshall Curtsinger, 38, Chaplin, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Michael Bruce Harris, 60, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Kevin Brian Sweeney, 55, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); operating on a suspended license; no insurance card. Booked at 8:37 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sean Michael Edelen, 33, Bardstown, no registration plates; license to be in possession; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). No bond. Booked at 10:12 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

-30-