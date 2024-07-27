Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, July 26, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, July 26, 2024

Mary Abigail Hillard, 19, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 9:05 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2024.

Robert Kevin Tennill, 55, Springfield, assault, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; terroristic threatening. No bond. Booked at 12:09 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristen Marie Jackson, 40, Harrodsburg, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $9,500. Booked at 12:48 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024.

Fredrick Lee Beatty, 35, Sonora, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 1:32 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Dallas-Tyler Hart, 39, Corbin, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Jessie Wayne Rogers, 41, Bloomfield, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); operating on a suspended license; faiilure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $150,000 cash. Booked at 4:11 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-