Obituary: Nina Lee, 93, Bloomfield

Nina Lee, 93, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, July 25, 2024, at her home.

She was born Dec. 9, 1930. She was a 1949 graduate of Bloomfield High School and a graduate of Bryant and Stratton Business College. She was married in 1952. Her family and her church always “held her heart.”

She retired from the Archdiocese of Louisville in September 2003 after 27 years as the Rev. Nick Rice’s secretary and accountant. Prior to that, she was employed as a UK Extension 4-H Youth Agent in Washington and Marion counties, business manager at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, and personnel manager at the W.T. Grant Co.

Her major goal for her retirement years was to “give herself away” in service to making a difference in people’s lives. Through her continuing Flaget Memorial Hospital volunteer activities, she was instrumental in helping establish a scholarship committee to raise funds for graduating seniors in Nelson County high schools who chose to enter the medical and health-related fields in college.

Through the “Threads of Love Organization” she sewed and crocheted innumerable premature baby items of clothing for neo-natal intensive care units at Central Baptist Hospital and the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

A story about her sewing ministry was included in the book, “Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes,” written by Lexington’s Steve Flairty and published in March 2013.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Ninette Kelien; one great-granddaughter, Ally Britt; her parents, Wade and Vera Holt; her former husband, Herman Eugene Lee, one sister, Martha Jane Holt Proctor; and one brother, Wade Holt Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Joe) Osbourne of Cox’s Creek and Cara Anne (Dr. Larry P.) Griffin of Texas; one son, Tim (Sheila) Lee of Bloomfield. seven grandchildren, Sarah (Niki) Britt, Kristee (Joe) Shepherd, Jason Brown, Francesca Ciliberti Ayres, Anthony (Erin) Ciliberti, Katie (Collin) Johnson, and Timothy Lee; and seven great-grandchildren, Macy Britt, Cole Britt, Gracie Shepherd, Claire Shepherd, Ben Ayres, Eli Ayres, Annaliese Ciliberti.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Nick Rice, the Rev. Leland Parks, and Pastor Richard Carwile officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bloomfield Baptist Church Bereavement Fund, WHAS Crusade for Children, and/or Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

