Obituary: Brenda Kay Clark, 73

Brenda Kay Clark, 73, died Thursday, July 25, 2024, joined her heavenly Father.

BRENDA KAY CLARK

She was born Nov. 4, 1950 in Bardstown to Mary Adeline Greenwell and Joseph “Check” Greenwell. She was affectionately known as “Mammy” to many but especially her grandkids whom she adored. She was a member of the Kentucky Homemakers Association where she loved volunteering and being with friends. Her competitive spirit and tenacity in life was fierce, which she passed to her daughters. She loved to play cards and a good game of parchesie. Her passion for gardening was beautiful and she could name any flower imaginable.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Adeline Greenwell and her father, Joseph Chester “Check” Greenwell; and one brother, Joseph William “Joey” Greenwell.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart of 54 years, Dale Clark; two daughters, Ange Paschal (Bob) and Milinda Brown (Jeff); one sister, Earlene Woeste (Steve); four grandchildren, Tyler Paschal (Lauren), Emma Straub (Jason), Wilson O’Daniel and Finn O’Daniel; two bonus granddaughters, Reese Brown and Payton Brown Norcia (Matthew) and their daughter, Dawson; and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Paschal.

The prayer service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations to be made to The American Lung Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

