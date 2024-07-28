Obituary: Emma Jean Hardin, 73, Bloomfield

Emma Jean Hardin, 73, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Flaget Hospital in Bardstown. She was born April 4, 1951, in Bloomfield to the late Earl and Elizabeth Chesser Baker.

EMMA JEAN HARDIN

She was a 1969 graduate of the last graduating class of Bloomfield High School. She was a retired employee of Barton 1792 Distillery and was a member of the Bloomfield Church of God. She loved reading, thrift shopping, and collecting antiques.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Prentice Del Hardin; and one son, Shannon Dale Hardin.

She is survived by one son, Brian Scott (Marlene) Hardin of Bardstown; one sister, Wanda Sue Lewis of Bloomfield; one brother, Earl Glen Baker; and two grandchildren, Kevin Coley and Maressa Coley.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Bloomfield Church of God with Sister Judy Wilson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, July 29,, 2024, at the Bloomfield Church of God.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-