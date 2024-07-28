Obituary: Ricky Thomas Mattingly, 68, Cox’s Creek

Ricky Thomas Mattingly, 68, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and returned to his heavenly Father with his family by his side. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1955, to the late Delbert and Martha Mattingly.

RICKY THOMAS MATTINGLY

He was a Baptist by faith. He enjoyed working on his old Chevrolet truck, going to the lake, camping and time with his family. He will be truly missed by so many who loved him.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Megan Mattingly; and one brother, Don Mattingly.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 25 years, Cathy Mattingly; four children, Heather Ann Mattingly, Michelle Lynn Mattingly, Charles Lee Miller (Heather) and Shelly Miller; two sisters, Phyllis Buttry (Ross) and Shirley Walls (Ernie); one brother, Jerry Mattingly (Betty); one sister-in-law, Donna Mattingly; five grandchildren, Logan, Jayden, Kaleigh, Dylan and Kaitlynn; and a host of other family and friends.

Cremation was chosen. A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

