Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 27, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Matthew David Douglas, 42, New Haven, violations of conditions of release; possession of synthetic drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerri Melissa Tinnell, 40, Elizabethtown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,568 cash. Booked at 5:56 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Natasha Danielle Coogle, 32, Bloomfield, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $513 cash. Booked at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, July 27, ,2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-