Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 28, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Paul Vernon Masters, 58, Nicholasville, burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; promoting contraband, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:48 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Dalton Clark, 22, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle uynder the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Tiagia Amber Miller, 36, Lexington, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Sunday, July 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 46, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond. Booked at 8:13 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-