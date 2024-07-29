Obituary: John Wayne Downs, 71, Hodgenville

John Wayne Downs, 71, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He retired from General Electric. He enjoyed listening to music but most of all he loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dod and Jeanette Owens Downs; and one sister, Ernestine Nalley.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Downs; one daughter, Jennifer Gardner of Florida;l one son, Johnny (Carrie) Downs Jr. of Buffalo; three sisters, Ann Devers of Louisville, Linda (Larry) Morrow of Taylorsville and Judy (Leon) Newton of Bardstown; three brothers, Larry (Shirley) Downs of Bardstown, Ronnie (Shirley) Downs of Stamping Grounds and Dave (Cecilia) Downs of Nazareth; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Saturday at the Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial was in the Union Band Cemetery in Howardstown.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville was in charge of arrangements.

