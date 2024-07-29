Obituary: Pamela Jean ‘Jeannie’ Whitlock, 69, Cox’s Creek

Pamela Jean “Jeannie” Whitlock, 69, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, July 28, 2024, at her home.

She was born July 30, 1954 ,in Indiana to the late George Calvin and Theresa “Mag” Lamkin Lewis. She was a former employee of the Spencer County High School cafeteria. She loved Christmas and rooster decorations.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Joyce Nelson, Deborah Woford and Beverly Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie D. Whitlock Sr.; one daughter, LaDonna (Freddie) Barrick of Taylorsville; one son, Ronnie D. (Natasha) Whitlock Jr., of Bloomfield; two sisters, Penny (Terry) Warner of Mackville and Betty (Bradley) Smith of Harrodsburg; five grandchildren, Shelby Whitlock, Augustus Whitlock, Austin Barrick, Ryan (Trinity) Barrick and Clarissa (Brandon) Summitt; three stepgrandchildren, Joseph (Virginia) Barrick, Adam (Mary) Barrick and Blain Beckett; four great-grandchildren, Maci, Ian, Mason and Grayson; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren, Alexis, Jennie, Josie, Rylin, Kashton, Lacy and Gracie.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Roland Youmans and Bro. Everett Hood officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

