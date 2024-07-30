Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, July 29, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, July 29, 2024

Brian Lee Gabbert, 23, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; failure to appear. Bond total is $5,663 cash. Booked at 4:34 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Roy Allen Cottongim, 50, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash.

Booked at 7:40 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Patrick Burke, 29, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 8:50 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

