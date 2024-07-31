Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Joseph Christopher Redmon, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear (six counts). Bond is $53,527 cash. Booked at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donzell Juan Girdley, 22, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy Joe Avery, 36, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (no visible injury). No bond. Booked 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Roberto Beb Quej, 30, Bardstown, no operators license; leaving the scene of an accident; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

