Obituary: Judith Ann ‘Judy’ Parrish, 75, Bardstown

Judith Ann “Judy” Parrish, 75, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 28, 2024, at her home. She was born Oct. 17, 1948, in St. Louis, Mo.. She was a retired registered nurse and department head for American Red Cross. She was a graduate of St. Louis University and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she enjoyed being in the choir. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and a friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Helen Noltkamper; one sister, Joan Kister; and three nephews, Joey Kister, Michael Rigsby, and Kevin Kister.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Don Parrish of Bardstown; two daughters, Katy Parrish of Nashville and Carolyn Parrish (Joe) O’Toole of Lexington; one brother, Eugene Noltkamper of Daniels, West Va.; three grandchildren, Emerson “Emmy” O’Toole, Madelyn “Maddy” O’Toole, and Ellyette “Elly” Parrish; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery. with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating.

Visitation isk 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Thursday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to The American Red Cross or St. Joseph Catholic Church building fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

