Obituary: Wendall Holmes ‘Windy’ Mason Sr., 86, Nazareth Village

Wendall Holmes “Windy” Mason Sr., 86, of Nazareth Village, died Monday, July 29, 2024, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 5, 1938, in Adiron, Mich., to the late Elmer and Blanche Maines Mason.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Wendall P. Mason; and one brother, Lee Mason.

He was a retired employee of Reynold’s Metals. He was a former employee of Wal-Mart and an apartment manager for Dixie Downs Apartments in Louisville. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was most proud of being a 44-year member of the 12-step program with AA helping guide others through recovery.

He is survived by six daughters, Cindy Farmer, Robin Priddie of Charlestown, Ind., Devera Sabby and Aleta Smith, both of Minnesota, Belinda Bowling of Michigan, and RaheAnne Lucas of Louisville; four sons, Wendell Mason Jr. of Otisko, Ind., K.J. Mason of Louisville, Curtis Mason of Eden, Ohio, and Mark Mason of Montpelier, Ohio; three sisters, Margaret Nunn of Shepherdsville, Myrla Nunnely of Toledo, Ohio, and Diana Mason of Ridgefield, Wash.; one brother, Randy Mason of Shelbyville; 25 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his caregiver and close friend, Effie Winningham.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

