Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

William Curtis Jones, 52, Louisville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $228 cash. Booked at 3:57 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Miguel Angel Ortega Ramirez, 32, Louisville, no seat belts; no insurance; no operators license; no registration plates; display of illegal or altered registration plate; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value. No bond. Booked at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jessie Alice Watt/Nelson, 40, Louisville, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-