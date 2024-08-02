Obituary: Norris Lee Hardin, 85, Bardstown

Norris Lee Hardin, 85, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

He was a native of Bullitt County, a retired employee of International Harvester, and an avid U of L fan. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and gardening. He proudly served in both the U. S. Army and the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Alice Cunningham Hardin; one daughter, Kathy Lynn Netherland (Bob); two grandchildren, Samantha Grace Netherland and Domonique Airrington McMakin; his parents, Floyd and Nancy Hardin Sr.; one sister, Janie Mae Satterly; four brothers, Mark Hardin, Cecil Hardin, Wilmer Stanley Hardin and Floyd Hardin Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Hardin; four daughters, Margaret Gayle Clark, Stephanie Louise Thompson (Jamie), Pamela Ann Adams (Beau), and Stacey Hardin Hibbard (David); one son, Jeff Allen Hardin; one sister, Kathy Holt; one sister-in-law, Ann Hardin; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to Samantha Grace Netherland Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Wilson-Muir Bank, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the ASPCA.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

