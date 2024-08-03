Obituary: Gary Lawrence Predmore, 73, Upton

Gary Lawrence Predmore, 73, of Upton, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.

He was born in Courtland, N.Y., on May 14, 1951, to the late, Mervin Theodore and Hazel Smith Predmore. He was a Christian by faith.

He is survived by two sisters, Patricia Predmore of New York and Donna Predmore of Hodgenville; three brothers, Carl Predmore of Upton, Roger Predmore and Dale Predmore, both of New York; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with Gary’ wishes cremation was chosen with no visitation or services.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

