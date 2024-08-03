Obituary: Joseph Earl Lewis, 69, Bardstown

Joseph Earl Lewis, 69, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at Three Rivers Healthcare Center in Ohio. He was born March 2, 1955, in Marion County to the late Ancil and Geneva McMichael Lewis.

He was a home mechanic and was a jack-of-all-trades. If it had a motor, he worked on it. He was also a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his lifetime partner, Terry Osbourne; one daughter, Ashley Jo Lewis of Bardstown; two stepdaughters, Melissa Rogers and Anna (Ronnie) Hellard, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Sharon (David) Dedman of Lebanon and Brenda Sparrow of Lawrenceburg; four brothers, Ronald (Melany) Lewis of Mercer County,Gary Lewis and Ricky (Joyce) Lewis, both of Mackville and Dennis (Rene) Lewis of Marion County; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully chose cremation with a memorial service will be at First Cedar Creek Baptist Church at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

