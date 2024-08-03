Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Aug. 2, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 2, 2024

Adrienne Nicole Tucker, 30, Campbellsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit. No bond. Booked at 3:09 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy T. Ballard, 18, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 3:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dewayne Newman Bartley, 36, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 10:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-