Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024

Lisa Rene Thompson, 56, Fairfield, probation violation (for felony offense); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear. Bon is $100 cash. Booked at 5:19 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tracey Lynn Howell, 46, Burllington, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 8:31 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-