Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 4-5, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, Aug. 4. 3, 2024

No arrests

Monday, Aug. 5, 2024

Erika Danielle Hamilton, 27, Willisburg, parole violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Noah Lester Jordan, 41, New Haven, operating operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. No bond. Booked at 5:49 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-