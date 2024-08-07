Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024

Nicholas Adam Ballard, 39, Bardstown, careless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked license; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 2:39 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha Paige Brothers, 29, Boston, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Briana Lasha Poynter, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $223 cash. Booked at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Deonte Miller, 30, Lexington, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Michelle Keeling, 31, Taylorsville, terroristic threatening, third-degree; menacing; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); promotion contraband, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence. No bond. Booked at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Thomas Joseph Nalley, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Clarence Calvin Humphrey, 57, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Jeremy Schorman, 39, Bardstown, strangulation, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Roy Ancel Litton Jr., 53, Bardstown, failure to appear; contempt of court (2 counts). Bond total is $2,186 cash. Booked at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Andrew Nation, 36, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Lynn Wilmoski, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $403 cash. Booked at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-