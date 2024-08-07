Obituary: John Thomas ‘J.T.’ Summitt Jr., 44, Bardstown

John Thomas “J.T.” Summitt Jr., 44, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at Norton Hospital. He was born Aug. 26, 1979, in Atlanta, Ga. He loved music, playing video games and taking care of his family. He worked at Kroger for more than 20 years.

He is survived by his mother, Sandy Summitt; one sister, Jennifer Summitt; one brother-in-law, Scott Porter; his work mom, Shirley Cecil; his best friend, Shawn Libby; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

The family wishes a special thank you to the Kroger family and Head Basement Walls.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

