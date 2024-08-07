Obituary: Thomas Jerome ‘Jerry’ Spalding, 78

Thomas Jerome “Jerry” Spalding, 78, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Kindred Hospital. He was born Oct. 2, 1945, in Springfield to the late Paul and Catherine Wimpsett Spalding.

He was retired from Heaven Hill Distillery where he worked as a second shift bottling supervisor for many years. He married Cecilia “Bernadine” Wheatley June 25, 1977. At that time, he also became a loving stepdad to her six children. He was a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by 10 siblings, Donnie, Doug, Ernie “Pistol”, Louis, Leon, Darnell, Ruth, Martina, Shirley, Rita, and Doris Jean; one stepdaughter, Patsy Wheatley Stephenson; and one daughter-in-law, Patty Wheatley.

He is survived by his wife, Cecilia “Bernadine” Wheatley Spalding; one stepdaughter, Janice (Ed) Carroll of Georgia; four stepsons, Dennis (Helena) Wheatley, Mike (Mary Ellen) Wheatley and Rodney Wheatley, all of Bardstown and Terry (Carla) Wheatley of Louisville; three sisters, Bonnie (Bruce) Fogt, Jo Ann Gribbons and Linda (Joe) Marks; one brother, Bernard (Hattie) Spalding; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass was Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. Burial was in the church cemetery with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

