Obituary: Joseph Telemachus ‘Joe’ Norris, 50, Bardstown

Joseph Telemachus “Joe” Norris, 50, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at his home. He was born March 25, 1974, in Louisville to Arlene Gail Lewis and Paul Garry Norris. He was an employee of the Nelson County Fiscal Court and worked at the Nelson County Landfill. He was a former volunteer firefighter for the Bardstown Fire Department. He loved hunting, fishing and kayaking.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Mary Norris; his maternal grandfather, William “Buddy” Lewis; and one grandchild, Carlos “Dino” Garcia.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Judy Norris; two daughters, Alycia (Misael) Garcia of Bardstown and Elisa (Ben) Catlett of Louisville; two sons, Zachery Norris (Alexis) and Ethan Norris (Blessed), both of Bardstown; his father, Garry Norris of Bardstown; his mother, Gail Norris of Bardstown; one sister, Mary Ellen (Tim) Wilson of Bardstown; his maternal grandmother, Robbie Lewis Waldridge of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Sophia Garcia; and four nieces and nephews, Melody Taylor, Julia Dreemurr, Abby Taylor and Tristan Wilson.

The family respectfully chose cremation.

Memorial visitation is 2-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

