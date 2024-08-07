Obituary: Patricia Sue Harmon, 75, Bardstown

Patricia Sue Harmon, 75, of Bardstown, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at her home. She was born Feb. 10, 1947, in Bardstown to the late Earl and Mary Pauline Tucker Hutchins.

PATRICIA SUE HARMON

She was a member of River of Life Church in Springfield. She was a long-time educator and loved flowers, her family, and especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Garnett Harmon.

She is survived by two daughters, Isshia (Tommy) Craggs of Louisville and Heather (Michael) McClellan of Bardstown; two brothers, Jimmy (Theresa) Hutchins of Jacksonville, Fla., and Bobby Hutchins of McKenzie, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Jackson Craggs and Emma (Brennan) Craggs, both of Louisville and Joshua S,otj and Jeneva Smith, both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The family has respectfully chosen cremation. The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10,, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Shelton officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-