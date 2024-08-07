Obituary: Mary Rose Hortense Beam, 95, Bardstown

Mary Rose Hortense Beam, 95, of Bardstown, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at Taylor Manor in Versailles. She was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Athertonville to the late Lewis and Florena Mahoney Sims.

She was a retired bookkeeper. She loved to play bridge and buck pitch. She loved gardening. She was a volunteer at Flaget Memorial Hospital Gift Shop and worked as an election officer at the local voting polls. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a former member of a bereavement team and sang in the church choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Beam Sr; one granddaughter, Laura Lemieux; and one son-in-law, Jerry Riley.

She is survived by four daughters, Betty Carol Riley and Katie (Richard) Patterson, both of Bardstown, Jean (Larry) Acton of Franklin, Tenn., and Jackie (Vincent) Lemieux of Lexington; two sons, John (Karin) Beam Jr. of Lexington and Joe Gary Beam of Bardstown; one sister, Amanda Osborne of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Julia Sims of Athertonville; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8,, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

The family requests expressions of sympathy in the form of contributions to the Lexington Dream Factory or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

