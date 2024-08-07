Obituary: William Patrick ‘Pat’ Avis, 71, Bardstown

William Patrick “Pat” Avis, 71, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 27, 1953, in Bardstown to the late James Cripps and Evelyn Yocum Avis.

WILLIAM PATRICK “PAT” AVIS

He was a supervisor at Sunshine Ready Mix and loved spending his free time on the lake in his boat with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Laura Avis; two sisters, Elizabeth Jo Coulter and Teresa Helton; and one brother, Johnny Avis.

He is survived by his wife, Belva Smithson; two daughters, Crissy Sue Avis of Florida and Shelly (Jeff) Hamilton of Bardstown; one son, James H. Avis of Louisville; three sisters, Mary Ann Greenwell of Bardstown, and Carolyn (Gene) Clark and Sarah (Mark) Rogers, both of New Haven; three brothers, Richard (Carol) Avis of Bloomfield and Jerry (Deann) Avis and David (Regena) Avis,, both of Bardstown; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-